Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

  1. 4880178
  2. 4880178
  3. 4880178
  4. 4880178
  5. 4880178
  6. 4880178
  7. 4880178
  8. 4880178
  9. 4880178
  10. 4880178
  11. 4880178
  12. 4880178
  13. 4880178
  14. 4880178
  15. 4880178
  16. 4880178
  17. 4880178
  18. 4880178
  19. 4880178
  20. 4880178
  21. 4880178
  22. 4880178
  23. 4880178
  24. 4880178
  25. 4880178
  26. 4880178
  27. 4880178
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,388KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4880178
  • Stock #: PW1454RN
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43KU977137
Exterior Colour
DUSK BLUE
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit all credit applications are accepted and Welcome! Toronto Auto Group has been in business since 1999 with over 46,000 units sold. We carry a large selection of over 725 used cars, trucks, vans and SUV s in stock! Please call today. We specialize in 2nd chance auto loan approvals. We are the credit rebuilding specialists we service ALL of Ontario, we offer Free Home Delivery. Thank you for your consideration we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Rebuild your credit rebuild your life!! Trades: we take any trade! High KM / Low KM / Older / Newer. *** We Will Buy Your Trade Even if You Don t Buy Our Vehicle*** ** Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $695+HST** ** Please note, all 2017,2018, 2019, 2020 model year are previous daily rental **'

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • Passenger door bin
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Roof rack: rails only
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
  • 3.648 Axle Ratio
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
  • Wheels: 17' x 7.0J Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Group

2018 Nissan Qashqai
 42,370 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot TOU...
 57,898 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150
 91,483 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Toronto Auto Group

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-834-XXXX

(click to show)

877-834-7371

Send A Message