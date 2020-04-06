2019 Hyundai Tucson

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

6 Speakers Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Cloth Seat Trim

Passenger door bin

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Roof rack: rails only

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

3.648 Axle Ratio

Exterior parking camera rear

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System

Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)

Wheels: 17' x 7.0J Aluminum

