2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD! 7 Passenger! Leather Seats! Panoramic Sunroof! Blind Spot Assist! Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors! Heated Seats! Heated Steering Wheel! Push Button Start! Dual Climate Control! And Much More!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2019 Kia Sorento

124,915 KM

Details Description

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

Logo_AccidentFree

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,915KM
VIN 5XYPHDA52KG438363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 438363
  • Mileage 124,915 KM

Vehicle Description

