$40,880+ tax & licensing
$40,880
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Fine Motors
647-686-7808
2019 Lexus RX 350
Base
Location
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
46,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093781
- Stock #: 8369
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA2KC177258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,900 KM
Vehicle Description
***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,
SILVER OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,
A\C, CD, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 46,900 KM!
**CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.
***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5