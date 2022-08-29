Menu
2019 Lexus RX 350

46,900 KM

Details Description

$40,880

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

Base

Location

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

46,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093781
  • Stock #: 8369
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA2KC177258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 46,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LEXUS INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


SILVER OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 46,900 KM!


**CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

