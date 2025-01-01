Menu
Experience full-size luxury and commanding performance with this 2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4. Powered by a robust 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this extended-length SUV delivers a smooth, confident ride with impressive power and towing capability. The spacious 7-passenger cabin offers exceptional comfort with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, second-row captains chairs, panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver-assist features. With bold styling, refined interior, and advanced technology, the Navigator L Reserve is an excellent choice for families and travelers seeking top-tier space and sophistication. Contact us today to book your test drive.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2019 Lincoln Navigator

105,839 KM

$47,495

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve 4WD

12845713

2019 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve 4WD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,839KM
VIN 5LMJJ3LTXKEL06968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L06968
  • Mileage 105,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience full-size luxury and commanding performance with this 2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4. Powered by a robust 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this extended-length SUV delivers a smooth, confident ride with impressive power and towing capability. The spacious 7-passenger cabin offers exceptional comfort with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, second-row captains chairs, panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver-assist features. With bold styling, refined interior, and advanced technology, the Navigator L Reserve is an excellent choice for families and travelers seeking top-tier space and sophistication. Contact us today to book your test drive.
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
