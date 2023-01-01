2019 Mazda CX-3

$27,896 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 4 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9538966

9538966 Stock #: 23134A

23134A VIN: JM1DKFD75K0404582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,493 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Power Brakes ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Odometer Immobilizer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Power Adjustable Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Fully loaded Heads-Up Display DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Lift Gates Home Link System Analog Gauges Collision Avoidance System Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Audio Voice Control Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

