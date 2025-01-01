Menu
This accident-free 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT Turbo AWD is in excellent condition and delivers a perfect mix of power, comfort, and style. It features a 2.5L turbocharged engine with i-Activ all-wheel drive, offering strong performance and great fuel efficiency at 10.8L/100km city and 8.7L/100km highway. Well-equipped with leather seats, power sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, heads-up display, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, and built-in navigation. Enjoy Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and advanced safety features including blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and smart brake support. A premium SUV thats ready for any road.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2019 Mazda CX-5

100,125 KM

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD

12640593

2019 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,125KM
VIN JM3KFBDY4K0636868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 636868
  • Mileage 100,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident-free 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT Turbo AWD is in excellent condition and delivers a perfect mix of power, comfort, and style. It features a 2.5L turbocharged engine with i-Activ all-wheel drive, offering strong performance and great fuel efficiency at 10.8L/100km city and 8.7L/100km highway. Well-equipped with leather seats, power sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, heads-up display, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, and built-in navigation. Enjoy Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and advanced safety features including blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and smart brake support. A premium SUV thats ready for any road.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$24,895

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2019 Mazda CX-5