2019 Mazda CX-5

$31,990 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 9 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660086

8660086 Stock #: D2679

D2679 VIN: JM3KFBDM9K1561673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2679

Mileage 72,957 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Storage Box Tech Package Touring Package Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Rear Seats Recline Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Self Braking HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display High Beam Assist / HBA Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.