2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mazda3 GT a stylish and sporty compact sedan that delivers performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, it provides responsive handling and excellent fuel efficiency. The GT trim offers premium features including leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Bose premium audio, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined design, upscale interior, and Mazdas reputation for driving enjoyment, the Mazda3 GT is an ideal choice for those seeking a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality.
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs.
This Mazda3 GT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money.
Vehicle Features
