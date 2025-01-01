2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Used
132,850KM
VIN JM1BPADM9K1102367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mazda3 GT a stylish and sporty compact sedan that delivers performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, it provides responsive handling and excellent fuel efficiency. The GT trim offers premium features including leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Bose premium audio, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined design, upscale interior, and Mazdas reputation for driving enjoyment, the Mazda3 GT is an ideal choice for those seeking a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Mazda3 GT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

