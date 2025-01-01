2019 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font><span>2019 Mazda6 GS, a sleek midsize sedan that blends sporty performance with everyday comfort. Powered by a 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong efficiency at approximately 9.0 L/100 km city and 6.7 L/100 km highway. The GS trim offers a refined interior with heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a power drivers seat, and an intuitive 8-inch display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. With its sharp design, responsive handling, and Mazdas reputation for reliability, the Mazda6 GS is an excellent choice for drivers seeking style and value in a midsize sedan.</span></font></div><br /><div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2019 Mazda MAZDA6

136,722 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12946484

2019 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12946484.749550005?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 12946484
  3. 12946484
  4. 12946484
  5. 12946484
  6. 12946484
  7. 12946484
  8. 12946484
  9. 12946484
  10. 12946484
  11. 12946484
  12. 12946484
  13. 12946484
  14. 12946484
  15. 12946484
  16. 12946484
  17. 12946484
  18. 12946484
  19. 12946484
  20. 12946484
  21. 12946484
  22. 12946484
  23. 12946484
  24. 12946484
  25. 12946484
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,722KM
VIN JM1GL1UM4K1503777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,722 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mazda6 GS, a sleek midsize sedan that blends sporty performance with everyday comfort. Powered by a 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong efficiency at approximately 9.0 L/100 km city and 6.7 L/100 km highway. The GS trim offers a refined interior with heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a power drivers seat, and an intuitive 8-inch display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. With its sharp design, responsive handling, and Mazdas reputation for reliability, the Mazda6 GS is an excellent choice for drivers seeking style and value in a midsize sedan.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet 83,634 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander L 35,795 KM $33,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla LE 70,797 KM $25,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Mazda MAZDA6