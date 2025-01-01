$23,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 250 4MATIC
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,000KM
VIN WDD3F4HB1KJ080212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 080212
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 250, accident-free and in excellent condition, delivers luxury, performance, and advanced technology in a sleek compact design. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine with a smooth 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, it offers a spirited and refined driving experience. This A 250 comes well-equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-screen digital cockpit, MBUX infotainment system with voice control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, ambient lighting, backup camera, heated seats, and advanced safety features. With premium styling, impressive handling, and a clean history, this A-Class is the perfect blend of elegance and everyday practicality.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
