2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

7,790 KM

$86,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

GLC 63 S

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

+ taxes & licensing

7,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7402145
  • Stock #: P7718
  • VIN: WDC0G8KB1KF530660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,790 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty Mercedes GLC 63S AMG !!!

Immaculate condition, one owner, Only 7,790 kms!!!
Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic !!
This vehicle won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

This flawless Mercedes Benz is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
4.0 503HP 8 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
21" AMG Cross spoke Alloy Wheels
Burmester Premium Audio
Panoramic Sunroof
Disigno black nappa leather seats
LED lighting system
Active Highbeam assist
AMG Drivers Package:
AMG Performance Exhaust
AMG Night Package:
Matte black Roof rails
High Gloss Black Windows
Navigation
Rear view camera
Area View 360 degree Camera
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a test drive!

"Is your #Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Email The Humberview Group

