2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

+ taxes & licensing
416-291-6456
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival! Meet the Sporty Mercedes GLC 63S AMG !!!
Immaculate condition, one owner, Only 7,790 kms!!!
Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic !!
This vehicle won't last long, Get it before it's gone!
This flawless Mercedes Benz is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
4.0 503HP 8 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
21" AMG Cross spoke Alloy Wheels
Burmester Premium Audio
Panoramic Sunroof
Disigno black nappa leather seats
LED lighting system
Active Highbeam assist
AMG Drivers Package:
AMG Performance Exhaust
AMG Night Package:
Matte black Roof rails
High Gloss Black Windows
Navigation
Rear view camera
Area View 360 degree Camera
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!
Join us today for a test drive!
"Is your #Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4