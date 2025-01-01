Menu
<p data-start=138 data-end=817><span><b>Accident-free 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 a sophisticated luxury sedan that blends performance, comfort, and elegant design. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth acceleration and confident handling. The C 300 features leather seats, heated front seats, power-adjustable memory seats, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a premium infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined styling, advanced safety features, and renowned Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship, the C 300 offers an exceptional driving experience.</b></span></p><p data-start=819 data-end=943><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=853 data-end=856><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=900 data-end=903><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></p><hr data-start=946 data-end=949><h3 data-start=951 data-end=970><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=951 data-end=970><span><b>CERTIFICATION</b></span></h3><p data-start=972 data-end=1332><span><u>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</u></span></p><hr data-start=1335 data-end=1338><h3 data-start=1340 data-end=1355><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1340 data-end=1355><span><b>FINANCING</b></span></h3><p data-start=1357 data-end=1698><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></p><hr data-start=1701 data-end=1704><h3 data-start=1706 data-end=1720><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1706 data-end=1720><span><b>WARRANTY</b></span></h3><p data-start=1722 data-end=1900><span>This Mercedes-Benz C 300 qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></p><hr data-start=1903 data-end=1906><h3 data-start=1908 data-end=1919><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1908 data-end=1919><span><b>PRICE</b></span></h3><p><span> </span></p><p data-start=1921 data-end=2195><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

98,050 KM

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

13149475

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,050KM
VIN 55SWF8EB3KU316481

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B316481
  • Mileage 98,050 KM

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class