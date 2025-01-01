Menu
<p data-start=135 data-end=827><span><b>Accident-free 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 a refined and elegant luxury sedan that combines performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth power, precise handling, and confident traction. The C 300 features leather seats, heated front seats, memory seating, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a premium infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its timeless design, luxurious interior, and renowned Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship, the C 300 offers a first-class driving experience every day.</b></span></p><p data-start=829 data-end=953><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=863 data-end=866><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=910 data-end=913><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></p><hr data-start=956 data-end=959><h3 data-start=961 data-end=980><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=961 data-end=980><span><b>CERTIFICATION</b></span></h3><p data-start=982 data-end=1342><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></p><hr data-start=1345 data-end=1348><h3 data-start=1350 data-end=1365><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1350 data-end=1365><span><b>FINANCING</b></span></h3><p data-start=1367 data-end=1708><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></p><hr data-start=1711 data-end=1714><h3 data-start=1716 data-end=1730><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1716 data-end=1730><span><b>WARRANTY</b></span></h3><p data-start=1732 data-end=1910><span>This Mercedes-Benz C 300 qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></p><hr data-start=1913 data-end=1916><h3 data-start=1918 data-end=1929><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1918 data-end=1929><span><b>PRICE</b></span></h3><p><span> </span></p><p data-start=1931 data-end=2205><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></p>

Logo_AccidentFree

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,576KM
VIN 55SWF8EB6KU285145

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 285145
  • Mileage 91,576 KM

