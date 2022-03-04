Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

44,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8653384
  • Stock #: 0014
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4KV117758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GLC 300! LOW KM! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! 4 MATIC! WHITE ON BLACK! NAVI!

BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,500 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2005 Pontiac G6 GT
 175,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 114,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory