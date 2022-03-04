$39,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8653384
- Stock #: 0014
- VIN: WDC0G4KB4KV117758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,500 KM
Vehicle Description
GLC 300! LOW KM! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! 4 MATIC! WHITE ON BLACK! NAVI!
BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!
ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA
Vehicle Features
