2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 a luxurious, accident-free SUV that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. This well-maintained GLC comes fully loaded with premium features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, heated seats, blind spot assist, keyless entry/start, and a power liftgate. Powered by a turbocharged engine with smooth 9-speed automatic transmission and available 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it delivers both confidence and refinement on the road. A perfect combination of elegance and practicality in a clean, reliable package.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

85,407 KM

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,407KM
VIN WDC0G4KB2KV162326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 162326
  • Mileage 85,407 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 a luxurious, accident-free SUV that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. This well-maintained GLC comes fully loaded with premium features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, heated seats, blind spot assist, keyless entry/start, and a power liftgate. Powered by a turbocharged engine with smooth 9-speed automatic transmission and available 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it delivers both confidence and refinement on the road. A perfect combination of elegance and practicality in a clean, reliable package.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing>

877-777-6217

