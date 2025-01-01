$26,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
Used
98,783KM
VIN WDC0G4KB9KV144390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 144390
- Mileage 98,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free and refined, this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 combines luxury, performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a smooth turbocharged engine with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it features premium leather seating, heated seats, power-adjustable front seats with memory, power tailgate, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone climate control, backup camera, parking sensors, and a premium sound system. A stylish and comfortable SUV designed for an exceptional driving experience.
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
