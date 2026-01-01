2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=446><strong data-start=0 data-end=446><span><font color=#000000>Accident Free | Navigation | 360 Camera | Panoramic Sunroof | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Blind Spot Monitoring | Lane Departure Assist | Push-Button Start | Power Liftgate | Dual-Zone Climate Control | Power Drivers Seat | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Premium Mercedes-Benz Interior Finishes | Fuel Economy Approx. 10.7 L/100 km City and 8.5 L/100 km Highway</font></span></strong></p><p data-start=448 data-end=570><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=482 data-end=485><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=529 data-end=532><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=573 data-end=576><h3 data-start=578 data-end=597><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=599 data-end=945><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=948 data-end=951><h3 data-start=953 data-end=968><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=970 data-end=1139><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1142 data-end=1145><h3 data-start=1147 data-end=1161><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1163 data-end=1286><span><font color=#000000>This Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1289 data-end=1292><h3 data-start=1294 data-end=1305><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1307 data-end=1503><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

89,587 KM

Details Description

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
13486151

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13486151
  2. 13486151
  3. 13486151
  4. 13486151
  5. 13486151
  6. 13486151
  7. 13486151
  8. 13486151
  9. 13486151
  10. 13486151
  11. 13486151
  12. 13486151
  13. 13486151
  14. 13486151
  15. 13486151
  16. 13486151
  17. 13486151
  18. 13486151
  19. 13486151
  20. 13486151
  21. 13486151
  22. 13486151
  23. 13486151
  24. 13486151
  25. 13486151
  26. 13486151
  27. 13486151
  28. 13486151
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,587KM
VIN WDC0G4KB9KV159018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B159018
  • Mileage 89,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Navigation | 360 Camera | Panoramic Sunroof | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Blind Spot Monitoring | Lane Departure Assist | Push-Button Start | Power Liftgate | Dual-Zone Climate Control | Power Drivers Seat | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Premium Mercedes-Benz Interior Finishes | Fuel Economy Approx. 10.7 L/100 km City and 8.5 L/100 km Highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger 147,600 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 93,970 KM $27,695 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Ultimate DCT w/Two-Tone Interior for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Ultimate DCT w/Two-Tone Interior 87,598 KM $21,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class