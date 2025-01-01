$23,735+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
Used
55,332KM
VIN JA4J24A53KZ610872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 610872
- Mileage 55,332 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
