2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

55,332 KM

Details Features

$23,735

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

12431638

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Logo_NoBadges

$23,735

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,332KM
VIN JA4J24A53KZ610872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 610872
  • Mileage 55,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-XXXX

416-272-9700

$23,735

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander