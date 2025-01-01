$23,735+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
Used
55,332KM
VIN JA4J24A53KZ610872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 610872
- Mileage 55,332 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC, accident-free and with only 55,332 km, is the perfect plug-in hybrid SUV for drivers who want efficiency without sacrificing capability. This well-maintained model offers a premium experience with features like leather seats, power sunroof, heated front seats, premium audio, navigation, and advanced safety features. It delivers outstanding fuel economyjust 3.2Le/100 km combined when driving in EV mode and approximately 9.2L/100 km when running on gas alone. Mitsubishis Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) ensures confident handling in all Canadian conditions. Economical, versatile, and packed with techthis Outlander PHEV is ready for your next adventure. Come see it before it's gone!
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
