Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Scarborough Nissan

1941 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M4

1-866-980-3375

  1. 4634940
  2. 4634940
  3. 4634940
  4. 4634940
  5. 4634940
  6. 4634940
  7. 4634940
  8. 4634940
  9. 4634940
  10. 4634940
  11. 4634940
  12. 4634940
  13. 4634940
  14. 4634940
  15. 4634940
  16. 4634940
  17. 4634940
  18. 4634940
  19. 4634940
  20. 4634940
  21. 4634940
  22. 4634940
  23. 4634940
  24. 4634940
  25. 4634940
  26. 4634940
  27. 4634940
  28. 4634940
  29. 4634940
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,590KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4634940
  • Stock #: L19044
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS2KN163347
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

WOW! Company demo special, this one was using by one of our dealership's Manager to commute between home and work, free of accident verified by Carfax report. This 2019 Murano SL is fully equipped with 20 inch alloy wheels. Front fog lights. Leather appointed interior. 360 degree around view monitor. Rear sonar system. Bluetooth hand free phone system with audio streaming. Voice command and touch screen Navigation system. Panoramic Moonroof. Nissan intelligent remote keyless entry with push start ignition. Remote engine starter. 2-position memories power driver seat. Heated front seats. Heated Steering Wheel. Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control. BOSE audio with 13 speakers. AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio system. USB connectivity. HomeLink universal garage-door opener. Blind Spot Warning. Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning. Intelligent Emergency Braking. Intelligent Cruise Control. ABS braking. Traction control. Vehicle dynamic control. 6 airbags and more...It has the remaining Nissan New Vehicle Comprehensive Warranty of 36/100,000 km and Powertrain Warranty of 60/100,000 km from Sep-12-2019 (both warranties are which ever comes first). Scarborough Nissan invites you to come to check out and test drive this 2019 Murano SL in person. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory for more selection. Safety Certified included. Price + HST and Licensing.

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarborough Nissan

2017 Nissan Sentra 1...
 87,167 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 5,503 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 5,749 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
Scarborough Nissan

Scarborough Nissan

1941 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-980-3375

Send A Message