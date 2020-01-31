2019 Nissan Murano

WOW! Company demo special, this one was using by one of our dealership's Manager to commute between home and work, free of accident verified by Carfax report. This 2019 Murano SL is fully equipped with 20 inch alloy wheels. Front fog lights. Leather appointed interior. 360 degree around view monitor. Rear sonar system. Bluetooth hand free phone system with audio streaming. Voice command and touch screen Navigation system. Panoramic Moonroof. Nissan intelligent remote keyless entry with push start ignition. Remote engine starter. 2-position memories power driver seat. Heated front seats. Heated Steering Wheel. Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control. BOSE audio with 13 speakers. AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio system. USB connectivity. HomeLink universal garage-door opener. Blind Spot Warning. Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning. Intelligent Emergency Braking. Intelligent Cruise Control. ABS braking. Traction control. Vehicle dynamic control. 6 airbags and more...It has the remaining Nissan New Vehicle Comprehensive Warranty of 36/100,000 km and Powertrain Warranty of 60/100,000 km from Sep-12-2019 (both warranties are which ever comes first). Scarborough Nissan invites you to come to check out and test drive this 2019 Murano SL in person. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory for more selection. Safety Certified included. Price + HST and Licensing.