***APPLE CAR-PLAY OR ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE*** This 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Model with only 50,246 kilometers just came in, has been babied, and is a former Daily Rental. The SV Model on this clean Nissan Qashqai includes a Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring and iPod Auxiliary! Also includes Smart Device Integration, Carplay with Navigation Option through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto! YES, like BRAND NEW with only 50KM!!
Preferred colour combination of Pearl White on Black Cloth, this Automatic 4 cylinder All Wheel Nissan Qashqai is fuel efficient and reliable for year around driving! Sharp look with 17 inch Alloy Wheels, LED Lighting, and Tinted Windows!!! Includes premium features like Bluetooth, Flat-Bottum Steering, Remote Start, USB and Cruise Control. Also comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Nissan Dealership Canada wide......and with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $185 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This White 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Model All Wheel Drive and only 50K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
