Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><font face=Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji>2019 Nissan Sentra S FWD! In Great Condition, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, And Much More!</font></span></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div><div><br /></div></div></div>

2019 Nissan Sentra

144,830 KM

Details Description

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10691055
  2. 10691055
  3. 10691055
  4. 10691055
  5. 10691055
  6. 10691055
  7. 10691055
  8. 10691055
  9. 10691055
  10. 10691055
  11. 10691055
  12. 10691055
  13. 10691055
  14. 10691055
  15. 10691055
  16. 10691055
  17. 10691055
  18. 10691055
  19. 10691055
  20. 10691055
  21. 10691055
  22. 10691055
  23. 10691055
  24. 10691055
  25. 10691055
Contact Seller

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,830KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP7KY246400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246400
  • Mileage 144,830 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Sentra S FWD! In Great Condition, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2015 Kia Rondo LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Kia Rondo LX 136,157 KM $10,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Ford Explorer XLT 46,326 KM $37,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE URBAN for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE URBAN 10,457 KM $54,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Sentra