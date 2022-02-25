Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Sentra

165,204 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV, SUNROOF, B-CAM, COLLISION AVOIDENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV, SUNROOF, B-CAM, COLLISION AVOIDENCE

Location

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

  1. 8419524
  2. 8419524
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

165,204KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419524
  • Stock #: D2660
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1KY272572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2660
  • Mileage 165,204 KM

Vehicle Description

SV | AUTOMATIC | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kings Auto Ltd.

2017 Honda Odyssey S...
 167,848 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 152,805 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 136,458 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

Call Dealer

416-916-XXXX

(click to show)

416-916-1514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory