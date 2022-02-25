2019 Nissan Sentra

$16,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 2 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8419524

8419524 Stock #: D2660

D2660 VIN: 3N1AB7AP1KY272572

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2660

Mileage 165,204 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Push Button Start Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Exterior tinted windows Chrome Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features SMART KEY Fully loaded Accident Free Wheel Locks Automatic Windshield Wipers 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

