2019 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
68,029KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9556186
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP6KY235470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,029 KM
Vehicle Description
INCOMING!!
CLEAN CARFAX--- NO ACCIDENTS !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4