2019 Nissan Versa Note

175,000 MI

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

2019 Nissan Versa Note

2019 Nissan Versa Note

S

2019 Nissan Versa Note

S

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

175,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10138725
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP7KL359504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 MI

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

