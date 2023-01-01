2019 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 M I Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10138725

10138725 VIN: 3N1CE2CP7KL359504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 175,000 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.