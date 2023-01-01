$8,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa Note
S
Location
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10138725
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP7KL359504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 MI
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2