$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2019 Subaru Outback
Touring w Eyesight
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9585634
- Stock #: 0028
- VIN: 4S4BSDGC8K3251338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,600 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING WITH EYESIGHT! ABSOLUTELY ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! MEAN BODY CONDITION!
GOOD TIRES AND BRAKE! PUSH START! SUNROOF! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT
GATE! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! HEATED SEAT! LANE DEPARTTURE
WARNING! AND MUCH MORE!LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! AS IS
SALE! CERTFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.