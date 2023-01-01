Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Outback

180,600 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring w Eyesight

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring w Eyesight

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

  1. 1675548647
  2. 1675548647
  3. 1675548647
  4. 1675548646
  5. 1675548646
  6. 1675548646
  7. 1675548647
  8. 1675548646
  9. 1675548647
  10. 1675548646
  11. 1675548647
  12. 1675548646
  13. 1675548647
  14. 1675548646
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,600KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9585634
  • Stock #: 0028
  • VIN: 4S4BSDGC8K3251338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,600 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING WITH EYESIGHT! ABSOLUTELY ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! MEAN BODY CONDITION! 

GOOD TIRES AND BRAKE! PUSH START! SUNROOF! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT

GATE! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! HEATED SEAT! LANE DEPARTTURE

WARNING! AND MUCH MORE!LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! AS IS

SALE! CERTFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 193,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Transit T250
 42 KM
$78,999 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 62,700 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory