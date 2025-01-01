$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3KF414383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Email A.S.D. Auto Sales
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
