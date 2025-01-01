Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

192,000 KM

Details

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

13184894

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3KF414383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-247-7547

$17,995

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2019 Tesla Model 3