$52,790+ tax & licensing
$52,790
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2019 Tesla Model 3
2019 Tesla Model 3
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$52,790
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9375103
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3KF231825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TESLA MODEL 3 ***MID RANGE***
LOW KMS
NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX !!!
JUST ARRIVED!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4