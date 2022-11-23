Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$52,790

+ tax & licensing
$52,790

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$52,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9375103
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3KF231825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TESLA MODEL 3 ***MID RANGE***
LOW KMS 
NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX !!! 
JUST ARRIVED!!! 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

