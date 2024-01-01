Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$500 extra for safety</p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

208,911 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1709655139
  2. 1709655142
  3. 1709655144
  4. 1709655146
  5. 1709655149
  6. 1709655151
  7. 1709655154
  8. 1709655156
  9. 1709655157
  10. 1709655160
  11. 1709655161
  12. 1709655163
  13. 1709655165
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
208,911KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3KC220565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,911 KM

Vehicle Description

$500 extra for safety

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 160,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 166,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2dr I4 Man Premium for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2dr I4 Man Premium 198,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla