Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

14,893 KM

Details Description Features

$16,952

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,952

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

1 OWNE|CLEAN CARFAX|HEATED SEATS|LANE DEPARTURE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

1 OWNE|CLEAN CARFAX|HEATED SEATS|LANE DEPARTURE

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 6497395
  2. 6497395
  3. 6497395
  4. 6497395
  5. 6497395
  6. 6497395
  7. 6497395
  8. 6497395
  9. 6497395
Contact Seller

$16,952

+ taxes & licensing

14,893KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6497395
  • Stock #: 21402A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC224086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21402A
  • Mileage 14,893 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2019 TOYOTA COROLLA LX This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family: - Professionally reconditioned vehicles - Full safety - CarFax - 30-day or 2500km warranty Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the Greater Toronto Area for 25 years! Scarboro Mazda is a credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 AU...
 112,854 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 RE...
 160,422 KM
$4,835 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX LOW ...
 19,024 KM
$28,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory