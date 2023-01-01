$22,395+ tax & licensing
$22,395
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
$22,395
+ taxes & licensing
100,279KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9764938
- Stock #: 237603
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4KC237603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
