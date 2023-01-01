2019 Toyota Corolla

$22,395 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 2 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9764938

9764938 Stock #: 237603

237603 VIN: 2T1BURHE4KC237603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,279 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.