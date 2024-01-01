Menu
<div><span>2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD One-Owner Vehicle! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats! Sunroof! Heated Seats! Radar Cruise Control! Lane Departure Assist! Dual Climate Control! Heated Steering Wheel And Much More!</span><br></div><br /><div><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div>

2019 Toyota RAV4

145,315 KM

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
11952585

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Logo_OneOwner

Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV4KW044868

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 044868
  • Mileage 145,315 KM

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD One-Owner Vehicle! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats! Sunroof! Heated Seats! Radar Cruise Control! Lane Departure Assist! Dual Climate Control! Heated Steering Wheel And Much More!

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

