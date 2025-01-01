$25,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,048KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV3KC021101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 021101
- Mileage 130,048 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV built for Canadian roads. Its all-wheel-drive system and 2.5L 4-cylinder engine deliver 203 HP with an estimated 9.2 L/100 km city and 7.1 L/100 km highway. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Features like a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and a rearview camera add comfort and convenience. With bold styling, LED headlights, and 17-inch wheels, the RAV4 LE AWD is a smart and capable choice.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorspot
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 155,760 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 103,649 KM $34,495 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai IONIQ ELECTRIC ULTIMATE 128,415 KM $13,895 + tax & lic
Email Motorspot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
Motorspot
416-272-9700
2019 Toyota RAV4