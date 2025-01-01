Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited fully equipped for comfort and convenience. This top-trim hybrid SUV features a sleek exterior and a refined interior with leather seats, heated front seats, power liftgate, navigation, push-button start, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, premium audio, and a rear-view camera. With impressive fuel economy, smooth hybrid performance, and advanced safety tech, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited is the perfect blend of practicality and style ready for its next adventure!

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

2019 Toyota RAV4

129,039 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

12381153

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

Logo_OneOwner

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,039KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV7KW038864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 038864
  • Mileage 129,039 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited fully equipped for comfort and convenience. This top-trim hybrid SUV features a sleek exterior and a refined interior with leather seats, heated front seats, power liftgate, navigation, push-button start, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, premium audio, and a rear-view camera. With impressive fuel economy, smooth hybrid performance, and advanced safety tech, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited is the perfect blend of practicality and style ready for its next adventure!

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-879-5301

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

647-879-5301

2019 Toyota RAV4