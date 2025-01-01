Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, accident-free and very well maintained with full service records, is the perfect blend of efficiency, reliability, and all-weather capability. Powered by Toyotas proven hybrid system, it delivers impressive fuel economy at just 5.8L/100 km city and 6.3L/100 km highwaymaking it ideal for both urban commutes and road trips. The XLE trim offers features like a power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, a touchscreen infotainment system, and Toyota Safety Sense with lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation. Stylish, dependable, and ready for Canadian conditionsthis RAV4 Hybrid is a smart and eco-friendly choice. Come take it for a test drive!</span></font></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2019 Toyota RAV4

102,237 KM

Details Description Features

$30,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12431650

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12431650
  2. 12431650
  3. 12431650
  4. 12431650
  5. 12431650
  6. 12431650
  7. 12431650
  8. 12431650
  9. 12431650
  10. 12431650
  11. 12431650
  12. 12431650
  13. 12431650
  14. 12431650
  15. 12431650
  16. 12431650
  17. 12431650
  18. 12431650
  19. 12431650
  20. 12431650
  21. 12431650
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$30,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,237KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV3KW024921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 024921
  • Mileage 102,237 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, accident-free and very well maintained with full service records, is the perfect blend of efficiency, reliability, and all-weather capability. Powered by Toyotas proven hybrid system, it delivers impressive fuel economy at just 5.8L/100 km city and 6.3L/100 km highwaymaking it ideal for both urban commutes and road trips. The XLE trim offers features like a power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, a touchscreen infotainment system, and Toyota Safety Sense with lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation. Stylish, dependable, and ready for Canadian conditionsthis RAV4 Hybrid is a smart and eco-friendly choice. Come take it for a test drive!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 4MATIC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 4MATIC 70,000 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD 74,485 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 113,538 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4