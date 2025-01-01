$30,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 024921
- Mileage 102,237 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, accident-free and very well maintained with full service records, is the perfect blend of efficiency, reliability, and all-weather capability. Powered by Toyotas proven hybrid system, it delivers impressive fuel economy at just 5.8L/100 km city and 6.3L/100 km highwaymaking it ideal for both urban commutes and road trips. The XLE trim offers features like a power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, a touchscreen infotainment system, and Toyota Safety Sense with lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation. Stylish, dependable, and ready for Canadian conditionsthis RAV4 Hybrid is a smart and eco-friendly choice. Come take it for a test drive!
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
