$27,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 056765
- Mileage 114,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated front seats, power drivers seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, power sunroof, alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD offers a perfect balance of comfort, capability, and efficiency, powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and Toyotas proven all-wheel drive system for confident year-round driving. With advanced safety features including lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and a rearview camera, this accident-free, Canadian-spec RAV4 comes with a clean title and is ready for your next adventure.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
