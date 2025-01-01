Menu
Accident-free 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited a premium and fuel-efficient SUV designed for all-season versatility. Powered by a hybrid powertrain, it delivers an impressive estimated fuel economy of around 5.9L/100km city and 6.7L/100km highway (combined ~6.2L/100km). This Limited trim comes loaded with luxury and convenience features including leather heated seats, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, rearview camera with parking sensors, power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and dual-zone climate control. With its spacious interior, premium appointments, advanced safety systems, and hybrid efficiency, the RAV4 Hybrid Limited offers a refined and confident driving experience.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2019 Toyota RAV4

106,850 KM

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

12725682

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,850KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV1KW012504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 012504
  • Mileage 106,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

2019 Toyota RAV4