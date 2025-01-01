$32,895+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$32,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,850KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV1KW012504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 012504
- Mileage 106,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited a premium and fuel-efficient SUV designed for all-season versatility. Powered by a hybrid powertrain, it delivers an impressive estimated fuel economy of around 5.9L/100km city and 6.7L/100km highway (combined ~6.2L/100km). This Limited trim comes loaded with luxury and convenience features including leather heated seats, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, rearview camera with parking sensors, power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and dual-zone climate control. With its spacious interior, premium appointments, advanced safety systems, and hybrid efficiency, the RAV4 Hybrid Limited offers a refined and confident driving experience.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2019 Toyota RAV4