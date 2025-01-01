Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><br> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2019 Toyota RAV4

157,592 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle
12867911

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12867911
  2. 12867911
  3. 12867911
  4. 12867911
  5. 12867911
  6. 12867911
  7. 12867911
  8. 12867911
  9. 12867911
  10. 12867911
  11. 12867911
  12. 12867911
  13. 12867911
  14. 12867911
  15. 12867911
  16. 12867911
  17. 12867911
  18. 12867911
  19. 12867911
  20. 12867911
  21. 12867911
  22. 12867911
  23. 12867911
  24. 12867911
  25. 12867911
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,592KM
VIN 2T3BWRFVXKW002559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,592 KM

Vehicle Description


Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 147,796 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 71,049 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD 95,985 KM $29,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Toyota RAV4