Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Accident-free 2019 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger </b> a reliable and spacious family minivan known for comfort, safety, and long-term dependability. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and strong efficiency. This well-maintained Sienna offers a roomy 7-passenger interior with cloth seats, tri-zone climate control, rearview camera, power windows and locks, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its reputation for durability, excellent ride comfort, and family-friendly versatility, the Sienna L is a perfect choice for those seeking reliability and value in a well-cared-for vehicle.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=881 data-end=884><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=928 data-end=931><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=973 data-end=976 /><h3 data-start=978 data-end=997><span>CERTIFICATION</span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1360 data-end=1363 /><h3 data-start=1365 data-end=1380><span>FINANCING</span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1724 data-end=1727 /><h3 data-start=1729 data-end=1743><span>WARRANTY</span></h3><br /><div><span>This Sienna L qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=1913 data-end=1916 /><h3 data-start=1918 data-end=1929><span>PRICE</span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

2019 Toyota Sienna

138,259 KM

Details Description Features

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Sienna

L 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
13070344

2019 Toyota Sienna

L 7 Passenger

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13070344.753665428?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 13070344
  3. 13070344
  4. 13070344
  5. 13070344
  6. 13070344
  7. 13070344
  8. 13070344
  9. 13070344
  10. 13070344
  11. 13070344
  12. 13070344
  13. 13070344
  14. 13070344
  15. 13070344
  16. 13070344
  17. 13070344
  18. 13070344
  19. 13070344
  20. 13070344
  21. 13070344
  22. 13070344
  23. 13070344
  24. 13070344
  25. 13070344
  26. 13070344
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,259KM
VIN 5TDZZ3DC1KS968370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 968370
  • Mileage 138,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2019 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger a reliable and spacious family minivan known for comfort, safety, and long-term dependability. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and strong efficiency. This well-maintained Sienna offers a roomy 7-passenger interior with cloth seats, tri-zone climate control, rearview camera, power windows and locks, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its reputation for durability, excellent ride comfort, and family-friendly versatility, the Sienna L is a perfect choice for those seeking reliability and value in a well-cared-for vehicle.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Sienna L qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Auto for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Auto 110,074 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE 128,870 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD 149,539 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Toyota Sienna