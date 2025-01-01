$27,895+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,428KM
VIN 1V2TR2CA5KC551804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 551804
- Mileage 129,428 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION a well-maintained 6-passenger SUV with full service records and strong all-season capability. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and confident handling. Loaded with premium features including ventilated and heated leather seats, captains chairs, panoramic sunroof, navigation, rearview camera with parking sensors, premium audio system, power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and remote start. The Atlas Execline offers spacious comfort, advanced tech, and everyday versatility for family and adventure alike.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
2019 Volkswagen Atlas