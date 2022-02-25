Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

78,333 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 8448054
  2. 8448054
  3. 8448054
  4. 8448054
  5. 8448054
  6. 8448054
  7. 8448054
  8. 8448054
  9. 8448054
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448054
  • Stock #: W3019A
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU3KM023960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3019A
  • Mileage 78,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 70,092 KM
$31,588 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 11,553 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 49,425 KM
$34,588 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory