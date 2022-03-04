Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

7,296 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8496764
  Stock #: W3053A
  VIN: WVWVA7AUXKW184490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3053A
  • Mileage 7,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

