2019 Volkswagen Golf

53,245 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Highline

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Highline

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821074
  • Stock #: W3671A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3671A
  • Mileage 53,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

