0+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI 35th Edition
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
0
+ taxes & licensing
40,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8458710
- Stock #: W3029A
- VIN: 3VW6T7BU8KM173076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,362 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4