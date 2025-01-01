$30,895+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription AWD
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,655KM
VIN YV4A22PL7K1442682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 442682
- Mileage 113,655 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Inscription is a sophisticated, accident-free, 7-passenger SUV designed to meet the demands of Canadian driving year-round. Finished with supple leather seating and premium wood interior accents, it offers a spacious and serene cabin. Features include a panoramic sunroof, backup camera with parking sensors, navigation, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, LED headlights, keyless entry with push start, power tailgate, third-row seating, and four-zone climate control. With a turbocharged and supercharged engine paired to all-wheel drive, the XC90 delivers confident performance and all-season capability, with an estimated fuel economy of 10.9L/100km combined.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2019 Volvo XC90