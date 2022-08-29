$79,998+ tax & licensing
$79,998
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Fine Motors
647-686-7808
2020 BMW M4
2020 BMW M4
Base
Canadian Fine Motors
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
647-686-7808
$79,998
+ taxes & licensing
45,553KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9118999
- Stock #: 5198
- VIN: WBS4Y9C0XLFJ54087
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 45,553 KM
Vehicle Description
***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,
GREY OVER WHITE LEATHER INT,
AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ROOF, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 45,553 KM!
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.
***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canadian Fine Motors
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5