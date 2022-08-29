Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW M4

45,553 KM

Details Description

$79,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

Contact Seller
2020 BMW M4

2020 BMW M4

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW M4

Base

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

  1. 9118999
  2. 9118999
  3. 9118999
  4. 9118999
  5. 9118999
  6. 9118999
  7. 9118999
  8. 9118999
  9. 9118999
  10. 9118999
  11. 9118999
  12. 9118999
  13. 9118999
  14. 9118999
  15. 9118999
  16. 9118999
  17. 9118999
  18. 9118999
  19. 9118999
  20. 9118999
  21. 9118999
  22. 9118999
  23. 9118999
  24. 9118999
  25. 9118999
  26. 9118999
  27. 9118999
  28. 9118999
  29. 9118999
  30. 9118999
  31. 9118999
  32. 9118999
  33. 9118999
  34. 9118999
  35. 9118999
  36. 9118999
  37. 9118999
  38. 9118999
  39. 9118999
  40. 9118999
  41. 9118999
Contact Seller

$79,998

+ taxes & licensing

45,553KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9118999
  • Stock #: 5198
  • VIN: WBS4Y9C0XLFJ54087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 45,553 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


GREY OVER WHITE LEATHER INT,


AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ROOF, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 45,553 KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Fine Motors

2020 Toyota Highland...
 51,497 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE
 68,682 KM
$24,880 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V LX
 84,266 KM
$21,880 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Call Dealer

647-686-XXXX

(click to show)

647-686-7808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory