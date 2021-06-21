Menu
2020 BMW X3

4,380 KM

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

M

Location

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

4,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7402184
  • Stock #: P7224
  • VIN: 5YMTS0C05LLA57861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,380 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty BMW X3 M!!!

Immaculate Condition, One Owner, Only 4,380 KMS!!!!
Donington Grey Metallic !!Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless BMW is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
3.0 L 503 HP In-Line 6, 6 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
20" Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Black Vernasca Leather seats
BMW M sport Seats
Heated Front Seats
M Sport Exhaust
Premium Radio
Rear view camera
Satellite Navigation
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

