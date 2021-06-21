2020 BMW X3

+ taxes & licensing
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival! Meet the Sporty BMW X3 M!!!
Immaculate Condition, One Owner, Only 4,380 KMS!!!!
Donington Grey Metallic !!Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!
We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle.
This flawless BMW is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
3.0 L 503 HP In-Line 6, 6 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
20" Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Black Vernasca Leather seats
BMW M sport Seats
Heated Front Seats
M Sport Exhaust
Premium Radio
Rear view camera
Satellite Navigation
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity and so much more!
Join us today for a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
