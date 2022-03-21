Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

52,334 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8935699
  • Stock #: W3233A
  • VIN: 1GCUYBEF4LZ218865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # W3233A
  • Mileage 52,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

