The 2020 Dodge Durango GT is an accident-free Ontario vehicle that combines powerful performance with luxury and comfort. Very well maintained with complete service records, this SUV is in excellent condition. Powered by a robust V6 engine, it delivers a smooth ride, impressive towing capacity, and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. This 6-passenger vehicle features a premium interior with leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort. It also includes advanced technology, such as a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system. With top-notch safety features and a bold, muscular design, this Durango GT is ready to take you on your next adventure in style and confidence.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2020 Dodge Durango

133,810 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

12263053

2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Logo_NoBadges

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,810KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG7LC222854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 222854
  • Mileage 133,810 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Dodge Durango GT is an accident-free Ontario vehicle that combines powerful performance with luxury and comfort. Very well maintained with complete service records, this SUV is in excellent condition. Powered by a robust V6 engine, it delivers a smooth ride, impressive towing capacity, and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. This 6-passenger vehicle features a premium interior with leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort. It also includes advanced technology, such as a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system. With top-notch safety features and a bold, muscular design, this Durango GT is ready to take you on your next adventure in style and confidence.
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

